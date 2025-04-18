Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh set to tie knot at 60

Former West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Dilip Ghosh is set to tie the knot on Friday evening.

IMAGE: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ghosh, 60, will marry party colleague Rinku Majumdar, whom he has known since 2021, people close to them said..

The couple met during morning walks, and the relationship grew over time, they said.

Ghosh, known for his quirky comments, has been a member of the RSS since his youth, and has served it in various roles across the country before getting active in the BJP in 2015.

As the state president, he is credited with establishing the BJP as the main opposition party in West Bengal, replacing the CPI-M.

"My mother wanted me to get married, so to honour her wish, I am tying the knot. I will continue to be in active politics as I was before. My personal life will have no impact on my political work," Ghosh told a news channel.

The couple will tie the knot at an intimate ceremony in New Town, with close relatives in attendance.

Senior BJP leaders, including the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, visited Ghosh's residence in New Town in the morning to wish him.

It was learnt that the marriage proposal was given by the bride's side.

"It was during an IPL match earlier this month, which Dilip Ghosh and his would-be wife attended, that they decided to get married," a BJP leader close to them said.

While Ghosh has been a bachelor, this is Majumdar's second marriage, and she has a son.

Ghosh, the former MP of Kharagpur, is expected to play a crucial role in next year's assembly polls in the state.