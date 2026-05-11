Bengal Government Approves Border Fencing, Census Implementation

The West Bengal government has approved land transfer for border fencing with Bangladesh and sanctioned the immediate implementation of the Census, marking a significant policy shift.

Key Points West Bengal government approves land transfer to BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border.

The state cabinet has sanctioned the immediate implementation of the Census exercise in West Bengal.

West Bengal will now be included in central government schemes like Ayushman Bharat for health coverage.

The government has sanctioned the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), replacing the IPC and CrPC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari chaired the first cabinet meeting on Monday and said his government has granted transfer of land to the BSF for erecting a fence along the Bangladesh border and approved immediate implementation of the Census exercise in the state.

The meeting, attended by the five ministers sworn in so far, also decided to induct Bengal into multiple central government schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat health coverage programme.

Key Decisions on Border Security and Census

The Ayushman Bharat aims to provide cashless hospitalisation coverage of Rs 5,00,000 per family per year to poor and vulnerable families for secondary and tertiary healthcare services.

"In the backdrop of steadily changing demography in Bengal's bordering districts, our cabinet has approved the beginning of the process of handing over necessary land to the BSF for setting up border fences. The Chief Secretary and the secretary of the state's land and land revenue department have been asked to complete the process of land transfer within the next 45 days," Adhikari told reporters while briefing about the meeting.

Allegations Against Previous Government

Adhikari alleged that the previous Mamata Banerjee-led TMC dispensation had ignored a circular, dated June 16, 2025, that was sent to the West Bengal government from the Office of the Registrar General of India under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, intimating about the impending Census exercise in the state.

"The TMC government betrayed the Constitution and the people and deliberately kept the Census exercise on hold in Bengal so that women's reservation could be stopped. The cabinet has granted immediate sanction for the circular to take effect in the state," Adhikari said.

Implementation of New Criminal Law

The chief minister also alleged that the new criminal law of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), replacing the erstwhile IPC and CrPC, wasn't officially implemented by the TMC government in the state and said the first cabinet meeting has granted official sanction to the new law to come into force.