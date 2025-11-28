EC dismisses Trinamool charge of SIR-related deaths

A Trinamool Congress delegation on Friday alleged before the Election Commission top brass that around 40 SIR-related deaths had occurred in West Bengal so far, a charge junked by the poll authority.

IMAGE: Police personnel at the CEO office as it is being barricaded following the protests by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the death of a BLO, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The TMC delegation, which met the EC top brass, also accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of having 'blood on his hands'.

The 10-member delegation, led by TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien, met the EC officials amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

EC officials noted that during the meeting, the TMC leaders were told that the independence of booth-level officers should not be interfered with during the enumeration forms distribution process as part of SIR.

'EC also told the delegation of TMC not to influence or threaten the BLOs regarding dead, shifted and duplicate voters,' an official later said.

The ECI also told the All India Trinamool Congress delegation that while political rhetoric is their prerogative, they should refrain from spreading misinformation relating to election procedures.

Following their meeting, O'Brien addressed reporters, saying that the party had raised five questions, but CEC Kumar did not respond to any of them.

"We started the meeting by stating that the CEC has blood on his hands. We raised five questions. After this, Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, and Mamata Thakur spoke and shared whatever they had to in about 40 minutes," O'Brien said.

"Then the CEC spoke uninterrupted for one hour. We were also not interrupted while we spoke, but we did not receive any answer to any of our five questions," he added.

EC officials said the poll authority gave a point-wise rebuttal to all concerns and 'baseless allegations' raised by the TMC delegation.

The commission urged them to present their claims and objections after December 9, when the draft list will be shared with them.

"Till then, they should not interfere with the independent functioning of BLOs, electoral registration officers and district election officers who are state government employees on deputation to election-related works," the official said.

Additionally, the Election Commission shot off a letter to DGP West Bengal and Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that the BLOs are not pressurised and threatened by political party workers.

Moitra mentioned that the delegation provided the CEC with a list of 40 people whose deaths, they alleged, were linked to the SIR exercise.

The commission, however, dismissed it as mere allegations, the Lok Sabha MP claimed.

"We began by presenting a list of individuals whose deaths we believe are linked to the SIR process... The CEC said that these are merely allegations," Moitra said.

The TMC MPs asked the poll body about the claim that the exercise would weed out non-voters, and questioned why the exercise was not being undertaken in the Northeastern states, which also face the risk of infiltration as they share borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

They also questioned how the electoral roll, on which the last Lok Sabha election was held, suddenly became "unreliable". The MPs raised the issues of alleged deaths linked to the SIR process, and questioned who would take responsibility for it. Additionally, they expressed worries about the neutrality and effectiveness of the SIR process and noted a recent amendment in the rules by the poll panel that allows for the appointment of external Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The TMC further informed the CEC that BJP leaders in West Bengal are claiming that one crore voters' names will be deleted. "The ECI has taken no cognisance of these comments, nor have they negated the dear mongering by the BJP," a TMC leader said.

A party source said they have compiled a list of 60 tragedies linked to SIR - 41 common people and 19 BLOs. Of the common individuals, 35 have died, and six are receiving medical attention. Among the 19 BLOs affected, four have died, while 15 are hospitalised or receiving care.

The SIR is currently underway in 12 states and Union territories, including West Bengal.

The delegation consisted of Lok Sabha MPs Mahua Moitra, Satabdi Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, and Rajya Sabha MPs Dola Sen, Mamata Thakur, Saket Gokhale, and Prakash Chik Barik.