Before The Trump Inauguration...

The fireworks

IMAGE: Donald J Trump, Melania Trump and the soon-t0-be first family watch fireworks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, January 18, 2025. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Donald and Melania view the fireworks. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Candlelight Dinner

IMAGE: Trump with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at the candlelight dinner ahead of the inauguration in Washington, DC, January 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks at the dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Vice President-elect J D Vance and Usha Vance at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Supporters

IMAGE: Supporters wear chains with pendants depicting Trump as supporters gather outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: A supporter holds a cutout of Trump while waiting in line outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

IMAGE: Security is tight all over Washington, DC. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

IMAGE: Attendees cheer Trump at the Washington DC rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The Rally

IMAGE: Attendees wave at Trump at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump greets singer Lee Greenwood on stage during the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, son Luke and daughter Carolina at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee to be director of National Intelligence, and Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, at the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr at the rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

At The Arlington National Cemetery

IMAGE: Trump visits section 60 of the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and J D Vance at the wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com