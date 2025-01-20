Before The Trump Inauguration...

The fireworks
IMAGE: Donald J Trump, Melania Trump and the soon-t0-be first family watch fireworks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, January 18, 2025. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters
IMAGE: Donald and Melania view the fireworks. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Candlelight Dinner
IMAGE: Trump with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at the candlelight dinner ahead of the inauguration in Washington, DC, January 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks at the dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Vice President-elect J D Vance and Usha Vance at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
The Supporters
IMAGE: Supporters wear chains with pendants depicting Trump as supporters gather outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
IMAGE: A supporter holds a cutout of Trump while waiting in line outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters
IMAGE: Security is tight all over Washington, DC. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
IMAGE: Attendees cheer Trump at the Washington DC rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
The Rally
IMAGE: Attendees wave at Trump at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump greets singer Lee Greenwood on stage during the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, son Luke and daughter Carolina at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee to be director of National Intelligence, and Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, at the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters
IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr at the rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
At The Arlington National Cemetery
IMAGE: Trump visits section 60 of the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
IMAGE: Trump and J D Vance at the wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com