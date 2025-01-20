HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Before The Trump Inauguration...

By REDIFF NEWS
January 20, 2025 19:18 IST

The fireworks

IMAGE: Donald J Trump, Melania Trump and the soon-t0-be first family watch fireworks at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, January 18, 2025. Photograph: Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald and Melania view the fireworks. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

Candlelight Dinner

IMAGE: Trump with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani at the candlelight dinner ahead of the inauguration in Washington, DC, January 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Trump delivers remarks at the dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Vice President-elect J D Vance and Usha Vance at the dinner. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

The Supporters

IMAGE: Supporters wear chains with pendants depicting Trump as supporters gather outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A supporter holds a cutout of Trump while waiting in line outside the Capital One Arena. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security is tight all over Washington, DC. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Attendees cheer Trump at the Washington DC rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

The Rally

IMAGE: Attendees wave at Trump at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump greets singer Lee Greenwood on stage during the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, son Luke and daughter Carolina at the rally. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kash Patel, Trump's nominee to be director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's nominee to be director of National Intelligence, and Pete Hegseth, Trump's nominee to be secretary of defense, at the rally. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Donald Trump Jr at the rally. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

At The Arlington National Cemetery

IMAGE: Trump visits section 60 of the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Melania Trump and Usha Vance attend a wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Trump and J D Vance at the wreath laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

