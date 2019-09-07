Be courageous, hope for the best: PM on Moon mission

September 07, 2019 03:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indian Space Research Organisation scientists to "be courageous" and hope for the best soon after India's space agency announced that communication with Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander was lost before touchdown on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. Photograph: PTI Photo

Modi, who witnessed the proceedings at the ISRO centre, told the scientific community that the country was proud of them and asked them to be courageous.

"Be courageous...Hope for the best," Modi told the scientists.

Minutes before making the announcement about losing communication with the 'Vikram' lander, ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, "India is proud of our scientists! They've given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme."