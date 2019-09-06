PHOTOS: Ganesh pandals with Chandrayaan-2 theme

Last updated on: September 07, 2019 12:32 IST

With Chandrayaan-2's rendezvous with the Moon coinciding with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, several Ganpati pandals, including Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja, have adopted India's Moon mission as their theme this year.

At Lalbaugcha Raja, the Ganesha idol this time has been created against the backdrop of outer space. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A replica of Chandrayaan-2 and several dummy astronauts surround the idol. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

A Mumbai man Deepak Makwana has also built a pandal with Chandrayaan-2 as its theme. Photograph: ANI

"From last 10 years, I have been making pandals on a different theme and this year ISRO launched Chandrayaan-2, which is a great achievement for India so I thought of celebrating that," Makwana was quoted as saying by ANI. Photograph: ANI

In Hyderabad, a five-feet-tall Ganesh idol has been placed inside a 23.5-feet replica of Chandrayaan-2. Photograph: ANI Photo

The replica of the spacecraft at its launch pad was raised by Future Foundation Society, a non-governmental organisation. The replica of the spacecraft and the launch vehicle has a Tricolour at the top with ISRO and India boldly written on it. Photograph: ANI