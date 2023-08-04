News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SSB suspends 2 jawans who let Seema Haider into India

SSB suspends 2 jawans who let Seema Haider into India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 04, 2023 00:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Sashastra Seema Bal, which guards the India-Nepal border, has suspended an inspector and a jawan for alleged dereliction of duty in checking the bus in which Pakistani national Seema Haider entered the country and reached Greater Noida near Delhi, official sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Pakistani citizen Seema Haider. Photograph: ANI Photo

Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and head constable Chandra Kamal Kalita of the 43rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal were responsible for checking the passenger vehicle on May 13 in the border district of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh as it crossed over to India from the neighbouring country.

 

Haider was on board this bus along with her four children.

The sources told PTI that the SSB inspector and the jawan have been suspended, pending a full inquiry.

A full court of inquiry procedure will begin against them and all the aspects of the incident that were not covered during the preliminary investigation will be probed now, besides the role of other personnel on duty that day.

The force had initiated a basic probe after reports of Haider being arrested in Greater Noida surfaced, they said.

SSB officials refused to comment on the development despite repeated attempts.

The SSB, a paramilitary force under the Union home ministry, is tasked with guarding the open 1,751-km-long India-Nepal international front on the country's eastern flank.

The sources said it was "humanly impossible" to check and frisk the credentials of each individual crossing over to India from Nepal as it was an open border and the nationals of the two countries can travel without a visa.

Nationals from a third country are not allowed to cross this border without a valid visa and travel documents but in the case of people from countries in India's neighbourhood, it becomes very difficult to ascertain who is who because of similar physical features and mannerisms, they said.

Haider, 30, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, has said that she came here to live with her Indian lover Sachin Meena (22) in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

While she was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children, all aged below seven years, Meena was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants.

However, they both were granted bail by a local court on July 7 and have been living together along with the woman's four children in a house in Rabupura.

Haider has also said she does not wish to go back to Pakistan and wants to live with Sachin. She has also claimed to have adopted Hinduism.

The couple first got in touch in 2019 over the online game PUBG.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Seema case fallout: Hindu areas bombed in Pakistan
Seema case fallout: Hindu areas bombed in Pakistan
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
Return Seema Haider or...: Mumbai cops get threat
No proof if Seema Haider is a Pakistani spy: UP police
No proof if Seema Haider is a Pakistani spy: UP police
PIX: WI bowlers stun India in thrilling clash
PIX: WI bowlers stun India in thrilling clash
Hardik's candid review: How India's strategy backfired
Hardik's candid review: How India's strategy backfired
Delhi bill: Tharoor says coercive federalism prevails
Delhi bill: Tharoor says coercive federalism prevails
Indian recurve archers fail to secure Olympic quota
Indian recurve archers fail to secure Olympic quota
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UP court grants bail to Pak woman, Indian partner

UP court grants bail to Pak woman, Indian partner

Seema, Sachin faked names for Nepal hotel stay

Seema, Sachin faked names for Nepal hotel stay

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances