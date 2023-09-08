News
Rediff.com  » News » Bangladeshi flyer tries to kiss, flash Vistara crew; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 08, 2023 12:12 IST
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a female flight attendant on board a Muscat-Dhaka flight travelling via Mumbai, a police official said on Friday.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday some time before the Vistara flight was scheduled to land at the Mumbai international airport, he said.

"The accused, identified as Mohammed Dulal, who is a Bangladeshi national, was going to Dhaka from Muscat via Mumbai on a Vistara flight. Half an hour before the plane was to land in Mumbai, Dulal got up from his seat, hugged a female flight attendant and tried to kiss her," the official said.

 

He also tried to flash at other cabin crew members and passengers when they tried to intervene, he said.

The accused flyer also did not listen to the flight captain when the latter was reading out a red warning card, declaring him an unruly passenger, he said.

After landing at the Mumbai airport, the accused was handed over to security officers, who took him to the Sahar police station, the official added.

Based on a complaint lodged by the flight attendant, a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and he was placed under arrest, he said.

He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in police custody till Friday, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
