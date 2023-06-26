News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Flyer arrested for defecating, urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

Flyer arrested for defecating, urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 26, 2023 23:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man travelling on a Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight was arrested at the airport in Delhi for allegedly defecating and urinating in the aircraft, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: courtesy Air India on Facebook

According to the FIR filed by flight captain at Delhi's IGI Airport police station, on June 24, Air India's Flight AIC 866 from Mumbai to Delhi was in the air where a passenger, on seat number 17F, defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft.

 

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

Later, the flight captain was also informed of the misconduct.

Further, according to the FIR filed after the incident, a message was sent to the company immediately and airport security was requested to escort the passenger on arrival.

According to the complaint, fellow passengers were incensed and agitated over the misconduct and as the flight touched down at the Delhi airport, the head of Air India security attended to and escorted the accused passenger to the IGI Airport police station.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa.

He was travelling to Mumbai on the Air India flight AIC 866 on June 24.

Speaking to ANI, a senior offical of Delhi police said, "On the complaint of the flight captain, the Delhi police registered a case -- u/s 294/510 -- at IGI police station and arrested the accused passenger. We produced him before a court which granted him bail. Further investigation is underway."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
American Airlines flyer booked for peeing on passenger
American Airlines flyer booked for peeing on passenger
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Another 'peeing' incident on AI flight comes to light
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
Why Air India didn't report peeing incident to DGCA
ED quizzes Uddhav man for 8 hrs in Covid centres scam
ED quizzes Uddhav man for 8 hrs in Covid centres scam
Kings fail to stop Ganges Grandmasters' charge
Kings fail to stop Ganges Grandmasters' charge
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
Mob attacks BSF outpost in Meghalaya, 5 injured
2023 Club WC Jeddah named host city
2023 Club WC Jeddah named host city
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

AI London-Mumbai flyer held for unruly behaviour

AI London-Mumbai flyer held for unruly behaviour

SpiceJet offloads unruly flier at Delhi airport

SpiceJet offloads unruly flier at Delhi airport

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances