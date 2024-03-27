News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Baltimore mishap: '1 Indian crew sustained minor injury, rest safe'

Baltimore mishap: '1 Indian crew sustained minor injury, rest safe'

By Yoshita Singh
March 27, 2024 21:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

One of the 22 Indian crew manning a crippled cargo ship which collided against a bridge in Baltimore has suffered a 'minor injury' while the rest are all safe aboard the vessel, owners of the Singapore-flagged ship said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A view of the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore after Dali cargo vessel crashed into it, causing it to collapse. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/Reuters

The 2.6km-long, four-lane Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, came crashing down after Dali, a 984-foot cargo ship, collided against it in the early hours of Tuesday.

Minutes before impact, there was a 'total blackout' of the engine and electrical power on the ship, authorities said.

 

'We confirm the safety of all crew members and two pilots aboard 'Dali', with one minor injury reported. The injured crew member has been treated and discharged from hospital,' a statement by owners Grace Ocean Pte Ltd and ship manager of Dali, posted on the website of ship management company Synergy Marine Group.

The name and other details of the crew have not been released.

Authorities from the US Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board boarded the vessel to carry out investigations, it said.

Synergy had said in a statement Tuesday after the accident that Dali's crew is 'All Indian, 22 in total'.

"All crew members, including the two pilots, have been accounted for and there are no reports of any injuries. There has also been no pollution," Synergy had said.

Synergy and Grace Ocean noted that 'unfortunately', the incident also impacted those who were on the bridge at the time.

"As per the United States Coast Guard (USCG), the search and rescue operation has been called off for the night. Six people are presumed dead. We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected and their families. Our thoughts are with them as we coordinate closely with the authorities to manage the incident's aftermath, including environmental impact assessments."

The company's Emergency Response Team has been dispatched and is presently at Baltimore to support the ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety, maintain vessel integrity and facilitate the swift and safe reopening of the waterway, it said.

It noted media reports that US President Joe Biden and Maryland Governor Wes Moore had expressed 'thanks to the vessel's crew for issuing a mayday warning before the impact, which they said had probably saved lives'.

Authorities too said that a mayday call by the vessel's crew enabled officials to stop vehicular traffic from coming onto the bridge, 'undoubtedly' saving many more lives.

Construction crews were working on the bridge to repair potholes when the collision occurred.

Two persons were rescued from the water, while six construction workers remained missing.

President Biden, in remarks at the White House, said 'personnel on board the ship were able to alert the Maryland Department of Transportation that they had lost control of their vessel -- As a result, local authorities were able to close the bridge to traffic before the bridge was struck, which undoubtedly saved lives'.

Biden said he was sending all the federal resources needed to respond to the emergency.

"We're going to rebuild that port together," he said.

He stressed that 'everything so far indicates' that this was a terrible accident.

"At this time, we have no other indication -- no other reason to believe there was any intentional act here," Biden said.

The vessel is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd and was outbound from Baltimore to Colombo and has a capacity of 10,000 TEU, with onboard units totalling 4,679 TEU.

The vessel's deadweight is 116,851 DWT.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bridges Collapse In America Too!
Bridges Collapse In America Too!
Five bridge collapses that shocked India
Five bridge collapses that shocked India
What led to Morbi suspension bridge collapse?
What led to Morbi suspension bridge collapse?
26/11 hero Date, who fought Kasab, is new NIA chief
26/11 hero Date, who fought Kasab, is new NIA chief
ED files PMLA case against Kerala CM's daughter
ED files PMLA case against Kerala CM's daughter
PIX: SRH smash highest total in IPL history
PIX: SRH smash highest total in IPL history
IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane
IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar

Video: Under construction bridge collapses in Bihar

18 killed as railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

18 killed as railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances