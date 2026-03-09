HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Clash over vegetable stall in Uttar Pradesh leaves one dead

Clash over vegetable stall in Uttar Pradesh leaves one dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 09, 2026 10:14 IST

x

A deadly clash in Uttar Pradesh over a vegetable stall location resulted in one fatality and serious injuries, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about local disputes.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man was killed in Reoti, Uttar Pradesh, following a violent dispute over the location of a vegetable stall.
  • The victim's brother sustained serious injuries during the clash, which involved sticks and iron rods.
  • Police have registered a case against several individuals, including Sunil Turha and Meena Devi, and are actively pursuing arrests.
  • The incident highlights tensions surrounding local commerce and competition for resources in the region.

A 40-year-old man was killed and his brother seriously injured in a clash between two groups over setting up a vegetable stall in Reoti town here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near the seed warehouse in Reoti.

 

During the altercation, members of the rival groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, leaving Dhanji Turha (40) and his brother Bhulan Turha critically injured, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said both the injured were immediately taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared Dhanji Turha dead.

The body has sent for postmortem examination, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhulan Turha, a case has been registered against Sunil Turha, his mother Meena Devi, Aman Sahni and Kudurni Devi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Some unidentified persons have also been named as accused in the case.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Qureshi added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit
Man Killed in Violent Land Dispute Clash in Pilibhit
Man Dies After Holi Clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Man Dies After Holi Clash in Delhi's Uttam Nagar
Tensions High After Holi Brawl Turns Deadly in Uttam Nagar
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
UP Farmer Dies After Dispute Over Speeding Motorbike
Delhi: Uttam Nagar markets shut, heavy security after Holi clash murder
Delhi: Uttam Nagar markets shut, heavy security after Holi clash murder

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga1:12

Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Golden Lehenga

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel1:32

'Heroes' Welcome in Ahmedabad! Team India Reach Hotel

UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defences Shooting Down Iranian Drones0:41

UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defences Shooting Down...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO