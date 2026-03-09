Clash over vegetable stall in Uttar Pradesh leaves one dead

A deadly clash in Uttar Pradesh over a vegetable stall location resulted in one fatality and serious injuries, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about local disputes.

Key Points A 40-year-old man was killed in Reoti, Uttar Pradesh, following a violent dispute over the location of a vegetable stall.

The victim's brother sustained serious injuries during the clash, which involved sticks and iron rods.

Police have registered a case against several individuals, including Sunil Turha and Meena Devi, and are actively pursuing arrests.

The incident highlights tensions surrounding local commerce and competition for resources in the region.

A 40-year-old man was killed and his brother seriously injured in a clash between two groups over setting up a vegetable stall in Reoti town here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near the seed warehouse in Reoti.

During the altercation, members of the rival groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, leaving Dhanji Turha (40) and his brother Bhulan Turha critically injured, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said both the injured were immediately taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared Dhanji Turha dead.

The body has sent for postmortem examination, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhulan Turha, a case has been registered against Sunil Turha, his mother Meena Devi, Aman Sahni and Kudurni Devi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Some unidentified persons have also been named as accused in the case.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Qureshi added.