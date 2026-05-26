Bakrid goat shed sparks scuffle in Mumbai society

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

IMAGE: A clash breaks out between two groups outside Poonam Cluster Society in Mumbai's Mira Road, over having goats inside society premises for sacrifice during Eid Al-Adha, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Tensions flared at the Srishti Complex in Maharashtra's Mira Road area after objections were raised over the alleged construction of a temporary shed and tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid.

Following protests by residents and Hindu organisations, the temporary structure was dismantled, but members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest and a complaint was filed with police.

Police intervened to calm the situation, though a scuffle reportedly broke out later in the night.

Local sources alleged that Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who arrived at the complex to protest were attacked, and VHP functionary Nagnath Kamble allegedly suffered injuries in a sharp-weapon attack.

A dispute over the alleged construction of a temporary shed and the tying of sacrificial goats ahead of Bakrid triggered tensions at a housing society in Mira Road area of Thane district in Maharashtra, prompting the police to intervene.

The controversy erupted at Srishti Complex in the Poonam Cluster area near Mira Road on Sunday after residents and Hindu organisations objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats on the housing complex premises, according to local officials.

Following protests, the temporary structure was dismantled, but tensions escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest, and a complaint was lodged at the Kashimira police station.

Scuffle breaks out after protests, police intervene

Police intervened to pacify both sides, but a scuffle allegedly broke out later in the night, an official said.

The situation escalated on Monday afternoon when protesting residents gathered at the society gates, raised slogans, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and tried to bring a pig inside the complex.

Meanwhile, local sources said Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers reached the complex to protest against the alleged return of goats to the premises, during which a VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade.

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers across the sensitive pockets of Mira-Bhayander to prevent any untoward incident. The situation is under control, an official said.

Kashimira police station senior inspector Rajendra Kamble told PTI that no case has been registered so far, and police personnel are stationed at the housing complex.

He refused to divulge details, citing the sensitive nature of the incident.