Don't sacrifice prohibited animals, avoid sharing slaughter pix on social media: Jamiat chief

In his message to Muslims, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani said a person on whom sacrifice is obligatory must perform this obligation. However, he said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures on their own.

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Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani on Tuesday urged Muslims not to sacrifice prohibited animals and avoid sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media.

Key Points Take precautionary measures, Madani tells community.

'Follow government guidelines on sacrifice'.

Maintain cleanliness, Madani tells Muslims.

In his message to Muslims, Madani said a person on whom sacrifice is obligatory must perform this obligation. He said that in view of the current situation, it is important that Muslims take precautionary measures on their own.

"Avoid advertising, especially sharing pictures of slaughtered animals on social media," Madani said.

He also suggested that Muslims must strictly follow the government guidelines while performing the sacrifice and avoid the sacrifice of prohibited animals.

"If mischievous elements, at any place, prevent the sacrifice of a buffalo, some sensible and influential people should take the administration into confidence, and then sacrifice should be offered.

"If, however, there is no way to fulfil this religious obligation, then a sacrifice should be offered in a nearby place where there is no difficulty," the Jamiat chief said.

No one should face discomfort, says Jamiat chief

Stressing the need to maintain cleanliness during the festival, Madani urged Muslims, Jamiat volunteers and imams to not only make announcements from mosques but also actively participate in cleanliness campaigns by forming teams of volunteers to properly dispose of waste after the sacrifice.

The team should actively take part in the campaign to keep their areas clean, he said.

"It must be ensured that no one faces any discomfort or harm by our actions," he said.

Don't slaughter cows, appeals former VP Ansari

Former vice-president of India Hamid Ansari on Monday appealed to Muslims not to slaughter cows during Eid-ul-Azha and urged the Centre to heed Arshad Madani's suggestion and declare the cow as the national animal.

Ansari's remarks came days after Madani said that the cow should be granted the status of national animal. He said Muslims would have no objection to this; rather, they would be pleased that mob lynching carried out in the name of cow protection would come to an end.

Madani also questioned what political compulsion was preventing the government from declaring the cow as national animal when a majority of people in the country regard it as sacred and accord it the status of a mother.

Muslims across the globe sacrifice animals as permitted by law in their respective countries as a symbol of the willingness and obedience to God that Prophet Ibrahim showed in offering his son Ismael as a sacrifice.

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in India on May 28.