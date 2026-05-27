Delhi Court Grants Bail In Coaching Institute Scam Case

A Delhi court granted bail to a coaching institute director accused of involvement in a scam related to the Delhi government's 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Delhi court granted bail to Narendra Kumar Gupta, director of Takshila Academy Pvt Ltd, accused in a scam related to a Delhi government scheme.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) registered a case against Gupta for allegedly claiming undue benefits under the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana'.

The court stated that Gupta's continued incarceration was unnecessary as he is not required for the probe and cannot be detained as a punitive measure.

Gupta was granted bail on furnishing a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each, subject to conditions including cooperating with the probe and not leaving the country.

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to a director of a coaching institute accused in an alleged scam linked to a Delhi government scheme, saying his continued incarceration will not serve any purpose.

Details of the Alleged Coaching Scam

Special Judge Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani was hearing the bail plea of Narendra Kumar Gupta, director of Takshila Academy Pvt Ltd, against whom a case was registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for allegedly claiming undue benefits to the institute.

The case was registered in 2025 based on a complaint by the Department for the Welfare of SCs, STs and OBCs, which alleged large-scale irregularities by empanelled coaching institutes in claiming funds from the exchequer under the 'Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana' in 2018-19.

Arrests and Court Observations

Earlier this month, the ACB had arrested nine owners, directors and associates of coaching institutes in connection with the alleged Rs 37.20-crore scam.

In its order, the court said, "Perusal of record reveals that 26 days have already passed since the remand of the applicant/accused."

"The applicant/accused cannot be kept in jail for an indefinite period on the grounds that all the employees and the students are yet to be examined and that the applicant can influence them," it said.

Bail Conditions and Cooperation

The court said that as Gupta was personally not required for the probe, "his continued incarceration will not solve any purpose".

"There is a presumption of innocence of the accused, and the accused cannot be detained as a punitive measure," the court said, noting that Gupta had undertaken to cooperate in the probe.

It granted him bail on furnishing a bail bond and surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each and subject to several other conditions, such as not leaving the country and appearing regularly for trial.

Advocates Vikram Singh Pawar, Akhilesh Singh, Dipanshu Chauhan, and Vatsal Dhar appeared for Gupta.