News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Badrinath Temple Opens After Winter

Badrinath Temple Opens After Winter

By REDIFF NEWS
May 13, 2024 17:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday, May 12, 2024, after remaining closed during the winter.

With the opening of the shrine, the Chardham Yatra to the Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri shrines has begun.

 

IMAGE: Devotees in large numbers visit the Badrinath temple as its doors open after six months, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: Garhwal Rifles personnel play music as the Badrinath temple opens its doors.

 

The doors of the Badrinath temple were opened after six months amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, a puja and the beats of dhols and nagadas.

Scores of devotees gathered on the premises of the temple, which was decked up with 15 quintals of flowers, to witness the ceremony despite rain. The doors opened at 6 am after two hours of rituals.

The puja to open the temple was performed by Chief Priest Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri in the shrine's sanctum sanctorum.

The doors of the Kedarnath, Yamyunotri and Gangotri temples opened for devotees on Akshaya Tritiya on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Till 4 pm on Saturday, May 11, 737,885 people had registered online for darshan at Badrinath. Last year, 1,839,591 people visited the shrine.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Char Dham Quiz
The Char Dham Quiz
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
Behold! The Kedarnath Temple
Behold! The Kedarnath Temple
Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early
Disaster for Punjab Kings! Key player pulls out early
Electoral roll errors bar displaced KPs from voting
Electoral roll errors bar displaced KPs from voting
No van der Merwe in Netherlands T20 WC squad
No van der Merwe in Netherlands T20 WC squad
Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; train, metro ops hit
Rains, gusty winds lash Mumbai; train, metro ops hit
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

Kedarnath Temple Opens On Akshaya Tritiya

6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

6 Must-Visit Shiva Temples

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances