Backward class outfit warns against replacing Siddaramaiah

The Congress party in Karnataka faces backlash as backward class communities warn against replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, threatening an agitation if their demands are ignored.

IMAGE: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities warns Congress against replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Federation asserts Congress's power stems from backward class and AHINDA communities' support.

Leaders claim no other Congress leader matches Siddaramaiah's stature.

Agitation is planned if Siddaramaiah is forced to step down from his position.

The federation demands the next CM be chosen from AHINDA communities.

The Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities on Wednesday warned the Congress and its high command that the party will face consequences if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is replaced.

Support From Backward Classes

Asserting that Congress came to power because of the support of backward class and AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) communities, federation leaders said there is no other leader of Siddaramaiah's stature in the Congress party, and warned of agitation if he is made to step down.

"We have not met the CM yet, but we have received reports that the Congress high command has sought his resignation. As the CM is in a meeting with ministers and leaders, we could not meet him," Federation President Ramachandrappa said.

"If the reports that Siddaramaiah's resignation has been sought are true, 70 per cent of the community that has identified itself with the Congress party will come to zero-we will show it in the days ahead," he added.

Threat Of Agitation

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Without any reason, if a stalwart like Siddaramaiah, who has no allegations against him, is replaced, we cannot stay silent. We are planning agitation and may begin it tomorrow itself."

Ramachandrappa asserted that their warning was directed squarely at Congress and its high command.

"We are the ones who voted and elected this government. This government is functioning because of the votes of backward class and the AHAINDA communities. Our demand is that no change should be made," he said, claiming that no other leader of Siddaramaiah's stature exists in the Congress party.

Speculation About Leadership Change

Intense speculation is rife that Siddaramaiah will announce his stepping down as CM in a couple of days, most likely on Thursday, to make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar.

He has sought time from the governor and is hosting a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday at his official residence.

This follows reports that the Congress high command asked Siddaramaiah to make way for a leadership change in the state, offering him a central role in the party, including a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah is said to have not accepted the offer immediately.

Ramachandrappa further warned that Congress will face consequences if Siddaramaiah is sidelined.

He also called on Congress legislators from these communities to stand by the decision taken by their community leaders.

Asked about the possibility of Shivakumar being made CM, he said, "This government came to power because of the AHINDA communities. Let the CM be chosen from among those communities."