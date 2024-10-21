News
Home  » News » Baba Siddique's son dares killers: 'Fight not over'

Baba Siddique's son dares killers: 'Fight not over'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 21, 2024 11:45 IST
Legislator Zeeshan Siddique, son of slain Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, has said his father's killers have "turned their sight" on him, but he can't be intimidated as he has the blood of a lion in his veins and carries his "roar".

IMAGE: Zeeshan Siddique and Baba Siddique. Photograph: @zeeshan_iyc/X

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of Zeeshan Siddique in Bandra area of Mumbai on October 12 night.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," Bandra (East) MLA Zeeshan Siddique said in a post on X on Sunday.

 

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he added.

Police have so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the killing of Baba Siddique and are looking for the main shooter and two alleged conspirators.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained and various angles were being investigated, including the alleged link to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
