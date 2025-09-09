HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Baba Siddique's son criticises 'casual probe' into father's killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
September 09, 2025 17:50 IST

Nationalist Congress Party leader Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday alleged that the Mumbai police have taken a "casual" approach in the investigation into the murder of his father, Baba Siddique.

IMAGE: The third accused in Baba Sddique’s murder case, identified as Pravin Lonkar, being taken for a medical examination, Mumbai, October 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Talking to PTI after his meeting with DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan, the former MLA asserted that a serious probe in the case should have yielded "solid" progress within a year.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead in the Bandra area on October 12, 2024. The police have arrested at least 25 persons in the case so far.

 

According to the police, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi had given a contract to one Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar to carry out the murder.

Akhtar was apprehended in Canada a few months ago.

Zeeshan Siddique slammed the police, alleging procedural delays, casual tone in meetings, and reluctance to take decisive action on their part.

The NCP leader said he had regular conversations with party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and expressed confidence in his continued assurances of support to secure justice for the family.

Talking to reporters, Zeeshan Siddique's lawyer Pradeep Gharat said they have filed an appeal after receiving an RTI reply that was "unsatisfactory", and indicated they may approach the Bombay High Court if lapses persist in the ongoing investigation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
