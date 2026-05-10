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Home » News » Mumbai Cop Sacked For Negligence In NCP Leader's Murder

Mumbai Cop Sacked For Negligence In NCP Leader's Murder

May 10, 2026 08:28 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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A Mumbai police constable has been fired for negligence in his duty as a bodyguard, following the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Photograph: @BabaSiddique/X

Photograph: @BabaSiddique/X

Key Points

Police authorities have terminated the service of a constable who was deputed as a bodyguard of former NCP leader Baba Siddique on charges of dereliction of duty, officials said.

Details of the Baba Siddique Murder

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

 

Constable's Role and Suspension

Constable Shyam Sonawane, deputed at the Protection and Security branch of Mumbai Police, had been assigned as Siddique's bodyguard.

An inquiry had indicated that Sonawane showed negligence and irresponsible behaviour, leading to his suspension, an official said on Saturday.

Termination of Service

He was then served a show-cause notice, asking why he should not be removed from service.

On May 2, Sonawane accepted the punishment of termination, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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