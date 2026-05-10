Mumbai Cop Sacked For Negligence In NCP Leader's Murder

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A Mumbai police constable has been fired for negligence in his duty as a bodyguard, following the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

Photograph: @BabaSiddique/X

Key Points Mumbai police constable terminated for negligence as bodyguard to Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique was murdered outside his son's office in Bandra, Mumbai.

Constable Shyam Sonawane was found negligent in his duties.

Sonawane accepted the termination punishment after a show-cause notice.

Police authorities have terminated the service of a constable who was deputed as a bodyguard of former NCP leader Baba Siddique on charges of dereliction of duty, officials said.

Details of the Baba Siddique Murder

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Constable's Role and Suspension

Constable Shyam Sonawane, deputed at the Protection and Security branch of Mumbai Police, had been assigned as Siddique's bodyguard.

An inquiry had indicated that Sonawane showed negligence and irresponsible behaviour, leading to his suspension, an official said on Saturday.

Termination of Service

He was then served a show-cause notice, asking why he should not be removed from service.

On May 2, Sonawane accepted the punishment of termination, the official said.