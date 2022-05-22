News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs meet; party downplays their absence

Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs meet; party downplays their absence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 22, 2022 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Azam Khan and Shivpal Yadav on Sunday skipped the Samajwadi Party MLAs meeting called by party chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the assembly session.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khana after he was released from the jail, in Sitapur, May 20, 2022. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohiya leader Shivpal Singh Yadav (right) receives Khan outside the jail. Photograph: PTI Photo

Khan, who was recently released from Sitapur Jail, is in Rampur and could not attend the meeting due to health reasons, SP leaders said.

Besides Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief, who is SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar (Etawah), also did not turn up for the meeting at SP headquarter in Lucknow.

 

"Both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah will be attending the session tomorrow (Monday. Azam will sit on left of Akhilesh Yadav and will raise issues regarding the BJP government," SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said, adding that Khan could not attend the meeting due to health reasons.

He said Khan will first take oath and then attend the assembly session on Monday.

About absence of Shivpal Yadav, Mehrotra said, "Though he won on the SP election symbol (bicycle), he is head of a party. Earlier also he had not attended a meeting."

At the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav gave tips to the party legislators and asked them to raise issues of public interest.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SP Split Wide Open as Azam Khan Aide Blasts Akhilesh
SP Split Wide Open as Azam Khan Aide Blasts Akhilesh
Why not let him go: SC to UP govt in Azam Khan case
Why not let him go: SC to UP govt in Azam Khan case
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
Will think why I became vessel of hatred: Azam Khan
Who's Chasing Deepika?!
Who's Chasing Deepika?!
Delayed Ayodhya visit after sensing trap: Raj
Delayed Ayodhya visit after sensing trap: Raj
Who's Aditi Waiting For?
Who's Aditi Waiting For?
Lakshya fulfils his promise, gifts 'Bal Mithai' to PM
Lakshya fulfils his promise, gifts 'Bal Mithai' to PM
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months

SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months

After 'no' to SP, Azam Khan meets Cong leader

After 'no' to SP, Azam Khan meets Cong leader

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances