Azad has become BJP's loyal soldier: Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 14, 2022 10:40 IST
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party recently, saying "climate change" has taken place and he has become a "loyal soldier" of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad with Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tagged a tweet of a video clip of Azad, in which the former Congress leader is heard saying that he opposes the government's policies but does not abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi like Rahul Gandhi.

"Climate change ho gaya hai aur ab yeh janab BJP ke wafadaar sipahi ban gaye hain (climate change has taken place and this gentleman has become a loyal soldier of the BJP)," Ramesh tweeted.

 

Azad ended his five-decade association with the Congress last month, saying the party was comprehensively destroyed and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" its entire consultative mechanism.

The Congress had slammed Azad, alleging that his DNA had been "Modi-fied". The opposition party had also linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
