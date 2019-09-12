News
Rediff.com  » News » Ayodhya case lawyer says clerk assaulted in SC premises

Ayodhya case lawyer says clerk assaulted in SC premises

September 12, 2019 13:02 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the submission of a lawyer, representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, that he has been receiving threat messages for appearing in the matter.

"This has to be deprecated. This is something which should not be happening," a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

 

The moment the bench assembled to commence hearing in the decades old politically sensitive case on 22nd day, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the Sunni Waqf Board and others, alleged that he has received a threat message on Facebook and yesterday his clerk was assaulted by few other persons in the apex court premises.

"This is not the right atmosphere conducive for hearing," Dhavan said adding that these things should not happen in the court and 'one word from your Lordship' will be enough on this.

The bench, which also comprise justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, then proceeded with the hearing in the case.

