Home  » News » AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday due to weather conditions

AXIOM-4 launch postponed to Wednesday due to weather conditions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 09, 2025 21:33 IST

Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station has been postponed to June 11, the ISRO said on Monday evening.

IMAGE: The Ax-4 crew and SpaceX teams completed a full rehearsal of launch day activities ahead of liftoff. The Ax-4 crew: Hungarian mission specialist Tibor Kapu, Isro astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla of India, Commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom's director of human spaceflight, and Polish mission specialist Sławosz Uznański of the European Space Agency. Photograph: Kind courtesy SpaceX/X

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket was scheduled to blast off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Tuesday evening.

 

"Due to weather conditions, the launch of Axiom-4 mission for sending Indian Gaganyatri to International Space Station is postponed from 10th June 2025 to 11th June 2025.The targeted time of launch is 5:30 PM IST on 11th June 2025," the Indian Space Reserch Organisation chairman V Narayanan said.

Shukla's travel to space marks India's return to human spaceflight 41 years after Rakesh Sharma scripted history by undertaking a journey to space onboard Soviet Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 1984.

The Lucknow-born Shukla, who goes by the call sign 全huks', is part of an ISRO-NASA supported commercial spaceflight by Axiom Space where all the customers are national governments.

The Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission comprises Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shukla and specialists Tigor Kapu of Hungary and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland.

The 14-day mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
