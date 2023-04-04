News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 6 tourists dead, 11 injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim

6 tourists dead, 11 injured in massive avalanche in Sikkim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 04, 2023 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said in Gangtok.

IMAGES: Rescue and clearance operations are underway after a major avalanche hit Sikkim's Nathula area . Photographs: ANI

The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital.

"Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said.

 

Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

The avalanche, which occurred early morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources.

"Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley," they said.

Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'These disasters are unstoppable'
'These disasters are unstoppable'
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
''Glacier burst' is unknown to scientists'
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
It's time for the youngsters to show up now: MI coach
It's time for the youngsters to show up now: MI coach
RCap auction postponed to April 11
RCap auction postponed to April 11
Nadal, Alcaraz to miss Monte Carlo Masters
Nadal, Alcaraz to miss Monte Carlo Masters
Rioters will not go scot-free, asserts Mamata
Rioters will not go scot-free, asserts Mamata
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand lashed by snowfall, rains

J-K, Himachal, Uttarakhand lashed by snowfall, rains

U'khand avalanche: 12 more bodies found, toll at 16

U'khand avalanche: 12 more bodies found, toll at 16

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances