Missing Teacher's Daughter Appeals To Punjab CM For Help

The daughter of a missing Indian-origin teacher from Melbourne is pleading with Punjab's Chief Minister to help find her father, who disappeared in Amritsar, as police investigate his brother in connection with the case.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Sunil Sharma, an Indian-origin teacher from Melbourne, has gone missing in Amritsar.

His daughter has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in locating him.

Police have identified Sunil Sharma's brother as the prime suspect in his disappearance.

The brother is also wanted in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case.

The daughter of a Melbourne-based Indian-origin teacher, who disappeared in Amritsar last month, has turned to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help. Punjab Police has zeroed in on the man's absconding brother, wanted in an NDPS case.

Family Desperate For Answers

The disappearance of 66-year-old Sunil Sharma, a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, has also attracted media attention in Australia, where his family has been desperately seeking answers after losing contact with him during a visit to India.

Sunil arrived in the country last month and travelled to Amritsar in connection with the sale and maintenance of a property he owned there. However, his family has not heard from him since May 22, and his phone has remained switched off.

Brother A Prime Suspect

According to the Amritsar Rural Police, Sunny Sharma, Sunil Sharma's brother, is the prime suspect in the case. Sunny and his family have also gone missing.

Sunil also has a house in Mohali.

Daughter's Plea For Assistance

In a video message, Sunil's daughter Surbhi Sharma appealed to the Punjab chief minister and the state government to deploy all available resources to locate her father.

"I seek help to bring back my father. My father has been missing since May 22 from Amritsar. We have no whereabouts about him yet. His phone is switched off," she said.

Describing her father as someone deeply attached to his roots, she said, "My father is a Punjabi and he loves Punjab. He loved Punjab so much that he invested his money to buy property there."

"I request Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government to send all available resources to find him. Please bring him home," the daughter appealed.

Surbhi said her father had travelled to Amritsar to oversee paint work at the property. She also shared photographs of her uncle, Sunny, claiming he had been seen around the property before her father's disappearance.

An FIR for kidnapping has been registered in connection with the case.

"Police have been searching for Sunny Sharma for questioning. Only he knows my father's whereabouts, Surbhi said.

Police Investigation Underway

Amritsar Rural, Kambo Police Station, Station House Officer, Shamsher Singh said Sunny Sharma is a prime suspect in this case.

"He is absconding along with his family. We will soon nab him. The investigation is in an advanced stage," he told PTI.

According to the police, Sunny is wanted in another case registered by the Himachal Pradesh Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.