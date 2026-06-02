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Home  » News » Aussie teacher goes missing in Punjab; daughter seeks CM Mann's help

Aussie teacher goes missing in Punjab; daughter seeks CM Mann's help

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 18:36 IST

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Australian citizen Sunil Sharma arrived in Amritsar last month in connection with a property sale, but his family has not been able to establish any contact with him since May 22.

IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during a meeting with the winning candidates of the Municipal Council, in Chandigarh, June 2, 2026. Photograph: @BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo

The daughter of an Indian-origin high school teacher based in Melbourne, who went missing in Amritsar last month, has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in tracing her father.

Key Points

  • According to the Amritsar Rural police investigation, Sunny Sharma, the brother of Sunil Sharma, is the prime suspect in the matter.
  • Sunny, along with family, has also gone missing.
  • In a video message, Sunil Sharma's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, appealed to the Punjab chief minister to help her find her father.

Australian citizen Sunil Sharma (66) arrived in the country last month and went to Amritsar in connection with the sale of a property.

However, his family back home in Australia has not been able to establish any contact with Sharma since May 22 with his phone continuously switched off. The matter hit the headlines in the Australian media too.

 

According to the Amritsar Rural police investigation, Sunny Sharma, the brother of Sunil Sharma, is the prime suspect in the matter. Sunny, along with family, has also gone missing.

In a video message, Sunil Sharma's daughter, Surbhi Sharma, appealed to the Punjab chief minister to help her find her father.

"I seek help to bring back my father. My father has been missing since May 22 from Amritsar. We have no whereabouts about him yet. His phone is switched off," Surbhi said. She said her father was a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, Australia. "My father is a Punjabi and he loves Punjab. He loved Punjab so much that he invested his money to buy property there," she said.

"I request Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for sending available resources to find him. Please bring him home," she said.

Surabhi said her father had gone to Amritsar for the paint job done at the property. She said Sunny Sharma was seen around the property, as she shared his pictures.

The Amritsar police have registered an FIR of kidnapping in the matter.

On Sunny's whereabouts, Kambo Police Station SHO Shamsher Singh said, "He is absconding along with his family. We will soon nab him."

The investigation is in an advanced stage, he said.

The officer said Sunny is also absconder in connection with an FIR lodged by the Himachal Pradesh Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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