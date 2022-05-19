News
Rediff.com  » News » Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra closed for 5 days amid row

Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra closed for 5 days amid row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 19, 2022 11:41 IST
The Archaeological Survey of India has shut Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad for five days after a mosque committee in the area tried to lock the place, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Two days ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson Gajanan Kale had in a tweet questioned the need for the monument's existence in the state and said it should be destroyed.

Later, a mosque committee in Aurangabad's Khultabad area, where the tomb is located, tried to lock the monument, which is protected by the ASI.

Subsequently, the ASI had deployed additional security guards at the monument.

 

When contacted ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI, "Earlier, the mosque committee tried to lock the place, but we opened it. On Wednesday, we took a decision to shut the tomb for next five days."

"We will review the situation and then decide to open it or to keep it closed for another five days," the official said.

Notably, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb earlier this month was criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena in the state as well as the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.

Days after Owaisi's visit to the tomb, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
