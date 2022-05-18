News
Security tightens at Aurangzebs tomb after MNS threats to destroy it

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2022 11:33 IST
Authorities have deployed additional security at Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader questioned the need for the monument's existence in Maharashtra's Aurangabad and said it should be destroyed, an Archaeological Survey of India official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Notably, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to the tomb was criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena in the state as well as the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashta Navnirman Sena.

On Tuesday, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale in a tweet wondered what was the need for Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra and said it should be destroyed so that people would not go there.

After this tweet, some people in Khultabad area, where the tomb is located, tried to lock the structure, which is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

 

When contacted, ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI that some people tried to lock the tomb, claiming there was a threat of it being vandalised.

"But, I said unless anything is given to the ASI in writing, I shall not act on it. We have kept the monument open and have added four more security guards there. We also conveyed about the situation to police and they sent a security van there," he said.

Days after Owaisi's visit to the tomb earlier this month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
