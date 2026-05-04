Atul Bora Wins Bokakhat Seat For Third Time

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora of the AGP secures a third consecutive term in the Bokakhat assembly constituency, marking a significant win in the Assam elections.

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

Key Points Atul Bora, Assam Agriculture Minister, wins Bokakhat assembly seat for the third consecutive term.

Bora defeated Raijor Dal's Hari Prasad Saikia by a margin of 60,537 votes.

He has served as a minister in both BJP governments under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Bora was previously a member of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

Assam Agriculture Minister and AGP president Atul Bora retained the Bokakhat assembly constituency for the third consecutive term, defeating Raijor Dal's Hari Prasad Saikia by 60,537 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Atul Bora's Electoral Victory

Bora polled 80,987 votes, while Saikia secured 20,450 votes.

He has been a minister in both the BJP governments under Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Political Career and Background

Bora was the Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary in Sarma's cabinet.

A former member of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) during the anti-foreigners' agitation, he represented the Golaghat constituency from 1996 till 2016, but shifted to nearby Bokakhat in 2016 from where he has been elected for the third consecutive term.

He was also a minister in the AGP government, led by Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, from 1996-2001.