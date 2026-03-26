Three Booked After Journalist Assaulted in Phagwara

Police in Phagwara, Punjab, are investigating the assault of a journalist, Amar Kishor Pasi, after booking three suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Key Points Three individuals have been booked for allegedly assaulting journalist Amar Kishor Pasi in Phagwara, Punjab.

The journalist sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, which occurred outside the journalist's residence.

Local journalists have condemned the assault and are demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 (attempt to murder).

Three persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting a journalist here, police said on Thursday night.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 109 (attempt to murder), in connection with the incident that took place Tuesday night outside the victim's residence in Bhagatpura locality, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Satnampura police station, Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh, said that the accused, who were riding a scooter, attacked Amar Kishor Pasi, a correspondent with a Hindi daily.

Pasi sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital.

A friend of the victim, Devinder Kumar, alleged that when he confronted the assailants, they threatened him with a pistol.

The police said the claim is being verified and added that the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Local journalists condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused, the police said.