News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » ATC tests positive for psychoactive substance, removed from duty

ATC tests positive for psychoactive substance, removed from duty

By Manoj Rammohan
August 21, 2022 22:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An air traffic controller at the Delhi airport tested positive for a psychoactive substance and has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, sources said on Sunday.

This is the first instance of an air traffic controller testing positive for psychoactive substance after the rules for testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances came into force in the country in January 2022, they said.

 

The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi was subjected to the drug test.

The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and he has been removed from the ATCO duty, the sources told PTI.

The civil aviation requirement detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect from January 31.

The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.

Since the rules were implemented, three pilots of different airlines have been found positive after the confirmatory test and are being dealt as per the provisions of DGCA regulations, the sources said.

As per the CAR, in case the result of the confirmatory drug test is positive for the first time, then the personnel concerned will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation concerned for a de-addiction and rehabilitation.

If the same personnel tests positive for the second time, then his or her licence will be suspended for a period of three years. And if the violation happens for the third time, then the particular personnel's licence will be cancelled.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Manoj Rammohan in New Delhi
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Over 130 pilots of Air India likely to be grounded
Over 130 pilots of Air India likely to be grounded
Drunk woman threatens to blow up AirAsia Mumbai flight
Drunk woman threatens to blow up AirAsia Mumbai flight
India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year
India Sees 8 Aviation Accidents Every Year
Housing sales to breach pre-pandemic levels in 2022
Housing sales to breach pre-pandemic levels in 2022
India has no plans to import wheat: Govt
India has no plans to import wheat: Govt
EPL PIX: Leeds stun Chelsea; Brighton win
EPL PIX: Leeds stun Chelsea; Brighton win
Chinese cos: Many CAs, company secretaries under lens
Chinese cos: Many CAs, company secretaries under lens
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Compulsory drug test for pilots, crew members soon

Compulsory drug test for pilots, crew members soon

4 pilots pose with alcohol on flight, probe launched

4 pilots pose with alcohol on flight, probe launched

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances