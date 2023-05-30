At Last, Gelhot And Pilot Smile

But not because their bitter feud has ended.

Both the Rajasthan chief minister and the man who would like to be CM couldn't help grinning at Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal's Hindi, responding to a journalist's question about whether party President Mallikarjun Kharge had gotten Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot to smoke the peace pipe.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, flanked by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left, and party leader Sachin Pilot, right, speaks to the media outside party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Monday, May 29, 2023. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal tries to negotiate a hiatus to the Gehlot-Pilot feud, here and below.

IMAGE: Gehlot, Pilot and Venugopal emerge from Kharge's home after the neeting ends.

