At 511, Maharashtra logs highest Covid cases since March

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 26, 2022 21:09 IST
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 511 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest single day count since March 5, and one fatality, the health department said.

IMAGE: A crowded Juhu beach in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

With this addition, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,84,329 and toll to 1,47,858.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 470 cases and zero fatality.

On March 5, the state had witnessed 535 cases of the respiratory disease and the fresh tally of 511 was the highest in a 24-hour span since then.

There are 2,361 active cases in the state at present, the department said.

Mumbai recorded 350 new coronavirus positive cases, its highest single-day count since February 11 this year.

 

This is for the 10th day in a row that the metropolis has witnessed more than 150 COVID-19 cases. Except four days, the city has recorded daily infection cases in three digits so far this month.

With this addition, Mumbai's infection tally climbed to 10, 63,921, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, the civic body said in its bulletin.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha and Gondia district do not have any active case at present.

The only fatality in the state was reported from Beed. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

A total of 324 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally of patients to 77,34,110.

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.09 per cent.

The health department said that 27,541 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count of the state to 8,08,13,346.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally is as follows: Total cases: 78,84,329; new cases: 511, death toll: 1,47,858; active cases: 2,361; tests so far: 8,08,13,346.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
