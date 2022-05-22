News
Presence of BA.4, BA.5 Omicron sub-variants confirmed in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 22, 2022 23:02 IST
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium or INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India -- one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of an NCC cadet for Covid-19 test, on the first day of a 10-day NCC camp at Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu, May 18, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, the INSACOG said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus.

 

The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.

Earlier, a South African national was reported positive for the BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport.

In another case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. The patient had no travel history.

"Contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure," the INSACOG said.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally.

These were first reported from South Africa earlier this year and are now being reported from several other countries.

The INSACOG said these sub-variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalisation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
