HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Assam to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over talent remarks

Assam to sue Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge over talent remarks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 19:55 IST

x

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said his government is considering registering a case against Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge for allegedly stating that there is no talent in the Northeastern state for setting up big industries like a semiconductor unit.

IMAGE: Karnataka IT minister Priyank Kharge. Photograph: ANI Photo

Sarma also criticised the Opposition Congress for not condemning the "objectionable statement" by the Karnataka minister.

"Priyank Kharge is a first-class idiot. He has insulted Assamese youth, and Congress has yet not condemned Priyank Kharge," he said.

 

Kharge purportedly told a news channel that investments meant for Karnataka were being diverted towards Gujarat and Assam, after being "arm-twisted" by the Centre.

Reacting to this, Sarma said, "Perhaps, we might file a case against him because he has said that Assam does not have educated, competent youth. That is an insult to Assamese youth. So, we are considering whether a case can be filed against him in the court of law.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Cong questions RSS registration, funding sources
Cong questions RSS registration, funding sources
Priyank Kharge's aide booked for plot to kill BJP MLA
Priyank Kharge's aide booked for plot to kill BJP MLA
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
RSS route march denied nod in Priyank Kharge's constituency
K'taka: RSS publicity material removed, BJP cries foul
K'taka: RSS publicity material removed, BJP cries foul
Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request
Kharge's son withdraws 5-acre Bengaluru site request

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebracion! 9 Mexican Recipes For A Home Fiesta

webstory image 2

8 Snake-Free Countries

webstory image 3

Realme 15 Pro Goes Game Of Thrones

VIDEOS

Nia Sharma Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sizzling New Look!1:04

Nia Sharma Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Sizzling...

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's Jalpaiguri3:06

10-Foot-Long Burmese Python Rescued From West Bengal's...

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at Pushkar Fair!2:30

Rs 15 Crore Horse from Chandigarh Stuns Everyone at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO