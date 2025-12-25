HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Assam To Honour 818 Young Writers

Assam To Honour 818 Young Writers

By SABIR NISHAT
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: December 25, 2025 10:51 IST

x

Books will be included as part of gifts at government functions, alongside the traditional gamusa, to underline the government's message that books must return to the centre of public life.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, centre, with best-selling author Amish, second from right, at the inauguaration of the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati, December 24, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

The Assam government's 'Year of Books' campaign gathered fresh momentum on Wednesday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 each for 818 young writers, in a move aimed at nurturing new literary talent and reviving a wider culture of reading in the State.

Taking to X, Sarma said the selected writers would 'carry forward Assam's literary legacy,' adding that the financial support was being extended 'to popularise a culture of reading' and help young authors pursue creative work.

Officials said the felicitation of the writers is part of a broader set of measures rolled out through 2025 after the State declared the year as the 'Year of Books', positioning reading as a public movement rather than a niche pursuit.

 

Book allowance for government staff

In another major component of the programme, the state government has introduced a Rs 1,000 book allowance for government employees to purchase books -- an incentive that the government believes can create steady demand for publications, including Assamese language titles, while encouraging personal reading habits among lakhs of staff across departments.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, speaking at a recent district-level book fair initiative, said the allowance was designed to encourage purchases at book fairs and strengthen 'knowledge and cultural appreciation,' according to officials familiar with the programme's rollout.

Book fairs, official gifting, and public libraries

The Assam cabinet has also approved a series of reading-focused initiatives, including financial support for district and sub-district book fairs, and a symbolic change in official protocol -- books will be included as part of gifts at government functions, alongside the traditional gamusa, to underline the government's message that books must return to the centre of public life.

Separately, the state's longer-term library expansion drive -- involving modern libraries across village panchayats and municipal wards, with reading rooms and digital access -- is being projected as the backbone of the campaign, intended to make books and learning spaces accessible beyond urban centres.

Publishing and cultural bodies, including the Assam Publication Board and organisers of major book fairs in Guwahati and other hubs, have welcomed the thrust, saying the combined effect of grants, book fairs and library infrastructure could help build a new generation of readers and writers in the State.

The government has indicated that more reading-linked events and community programmes will continue through the year as part of the 'Year of Books' calendar.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SABIR NISHAT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
Bangla Unrest: Chicken Neck On India's Security Radar
Karbi Anglong Eviction Protests Turn Violent
Karbi Anglong Eviction Protests Turn Violent
HC Orders Fishing Ban In Kaziranga
HC Orders Fishing Ban In Kaziranga
24 Elephants Killed By Trains In Assam In 5 Years
24 Elephants Killed By Trains In Assam In 5 Years
Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East
Himanta Warns Bangladesh Over Threats To North East

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Stars Who Own Restaurants

webstory image 2

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 3

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

VIDEOS

People across India celebrate Christmas 2025 with hymns, lights, and prayers3:17

People across India celebrate Christmas 2025 with hymns,...

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l Airport Begins Flight Ops1:26

Water Salute After First Landing As Navi Mumbai Int'l...

Gautam Adani arrives at the Navi Mumbai International Airport0:30

Gautam Adani arrives at the Navi Mumbai International...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO