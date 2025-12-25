Assam To Honour 818 Young Writers

Books will be included as part of gifts at government functions, alongside the traditional gamusa, to underline the government's message that books must return to the centre of public life.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, centre, with best-selling author Amish, second from right, at the inauguaration of the Assam Book Fair in Guwahati, December 24, 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Himanta Biswa Sarma/X

The Assam government's 'Year of Books' campaign gathered fresh momentum on Wednesday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 each for 818 young writers, in a move aimed at nurturing new literary talent and reviving a wider culture of reading in the State.

Taking to X, Sarma said the selected writers would 'carry forward Assam's literary legacy,' adding that the financial support was being extended 'to popularise a culture of reading' and help young authors pursue creative work.

Officials said the felicitation of the writers is part of a broader set of measures rolled out through 2025 after the State declared the year as the 'Year of Books', positioning reading as a public movement rather than a niche pursuit.

Book allowance for government staff

In another major component of the programme, the state government has introduced a Rs 1,000 book allowance for government employees to purchase books -- an incentive that the government believes can create steady demand for publications, including Assamese language titles, while encouraging personal reading habits among lakhs of staff across departments.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, speaking at a recent district-level book fair initiative, said the allowance was designed to encourage purchases at book fairs and strengthen 'knowledge and cultural appreciation,' according to officials familiar with the programme's rollout.

Book fairs, official gifting, and public libraries

The Assam cabinet has also approved a series of reading-focused initiatives, including financial support for district and sub-district book fairs, and a symbolic change in official protocol -- books will be included as part of gifts at government functions, alongside the traditional gamusa, to underline the government's message that books must return to the centre of public life.

Separately, the state's longer-term library expansion drive -- involving modern libraries across village panchayats and municipal wards, with reading rooms and digital access -- is being projected as the backbone of the campaign, intended to make books and learning spaces accessible beyond urban centres.

Publishing and cultural bodies, including the Assam Publication Board and organisers of major book fairs in Guwahati and other hubs, have welcomed the thrust, saying the combined effect of grants, book fairs and library infrastructure could help build a new generation of readers and writers in the State.

The government has indicated that more reading-linked events and community programmes will continue through the year as part of the 'Year of Books' calendar.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff