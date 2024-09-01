News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora quits party, terms it as a regional outfit

Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora quits party, terms it as a regional outfit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 01, 2024 17:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday resigned from the party, claiming that the people of the northeastern state consider it as a "regional party" of West Bengal and are "not willing to accept" it as their own.

IMAGE: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulates Ripun Bora (left) after he joins the party, in Kolkata, April 17, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a letter to All India Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bora, the former Rajya Sabha member, said he had offered many suggestions to party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to make TMC acceptable in Assam, but those were "not implemented".

 

"Assam TMC has great potential, but several recurring issues have hindered our progress, including the perception of TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. To counter this perception, we made several suggestions," Bora said in his resignation letter.

Bora claimed that he had suggested the need for an Assamese leader at the national level of TMC, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge in Kolkata as a heritage site and converting the Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar to a cultural hub.

"Despite my repeated attempts over the past year and a half to secure an appointment with you and our chief Mamata Didi to address these concerns, I have been unsuccessful," said Bora, former Assam minister and state Congress president.

Bora said that he has served as the state president of Assam TMC for over two years and during this period, he interacted extensively with people across the state.

"Unfortunately, the issues mentioned above have led many people in Assam to continue viewing TMC as a regional party of West Bengal. The people of Assam are not willing to accept a party that they perceive as being from another state.

"In light of these challenges and the lack of an adequate resolution, I feel compelled to make a difficult decision and have decided to disassociate myself from TMC," said Bora, who had switched over to the TMC from Congress in April 2022.

He expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for allowing him to lead Assam TMC and lauded her for the "uncompromising fight against fascist and communal forces".

"My decision to resign is not borne out of grievances but rather due to circumstances beyond my control. I will continue to fight against communal and fascist forces on a personal level. Please consider this letter as my formal resignation from the party membership," he said.

Bora claimed that under his leadership, the party had launched a massive membership drive, establishing a strong presence across 31 of Assam's 35 districts within six months.

"We expanded TMC's reach to the block and panchayat levels and formed key cells and departments such as SC, OBC, human rights and minority to strengthen the party's influence.

"Our efforts and a series of agitational programmes against the BJP received a phenomenal response; however, they did not translate into success in the Lok Sabha elections. I have already shared an analysis of this outcome with you," Bora added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
Why Congress-TMC seat-sharing talks failed
'Politics in Assam is quite polarised'
'Politics in Assam is quite polarised'
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Opposition Unity Is A Bogus Idea
Andhra rains: Over 13K from 294 villages evacuated
Andhra rains: Over 13K from 294 villages evacuated
Rizwan, Mehidy's heartwarming moment in Rawalpindi
Rizwan, Mehidy's heartwarming moment in Rawalpindi
Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain
Olympic boxing crisis deepens: India's fate uncertain
No power group exists in film industry: Mammootty
No power group exists in film industry: Mammootty

More like this

Former Assam Cong chief quits party, joins TMC

Former Assam Cong chief quits party, joins TMC

TMC demands repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border pact

TMC demands repeal of Assam-Meghalaya border pact

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances