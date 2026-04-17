Assam Government Argues Zubeen Garg Death Case

The Assam government is pressing forward with its case in the death of Zubeen Garg, arguing for charge framing despite Singapore police finding no evidence of foul play.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam government argues for charge framing in the Zubeen Garg death case.

Defence raises 'technical issue' regarding sanction from the Centre for the case involving Garg's death in Singapore.

Assam government counters the 'technical issue', asserting no lapses in obtaining sanction.

Special public prosecutor to present arguments on the remaining charges.

Singapore Police concluded no foul play, but Assam maintains its investigation.

Advocate General Devajit Saikia on Friday opened the Assam government's arguments in charge framing hearing before the special fast-track court in the Zubeen Garg death case.

He said the government side is likely to take six to seven days time to place its arguments to ensure that no loopholes are left.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the court, Saikia said, "Charge framing hearing has been going on for the last 15 days now. I commenced the arguments on behalf of the Assam government side, and it will be taken forward by our team."

Sanction Issue Raised in Zubeen Garg Case

He said a "technical issue" was raised in the court by some of the defence lawyers regarding the sanction received by the Assam government from the Centre, as the case involves Garg's death in Singapore."

"I placed our counter (argument) that there were no lapses in taking the sanction. It is now for the honourable court to decide on it," Saikia said.

On the rest of the charges in the case, he said special public prosecutor Ziaur Kamar and his team will place the arguments.

"It will take six to seven days time as we want to ensure there is no lapse and no point is left unaddressed," the advocate general added.

Differing Investigations in Garg's Death

Garg had drowned while swimming off Lazarus Island on September 19, a day before he was slated to perform at the North East India Festival in Singapore.

A Special Investigation Team of Assam Police's CID probed the death and filed its charge sheet before a sessions court here in December, naming seven accused. Four of them are facing murder charges.

The special sessions fast-track court is now hearing the case on a daily basis.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the state Assembly in November that Garg's death was a case of "plain and simple murder".

Singapore Police Findings

Singapore Police, which has carried out a separate probe, has concluded that there is no evidence of foul play.

Authorities in Assam, however, maintained that it will not impact the case here in any manner.

Under Indian law, murder charges can lead to significant prison sentences depending on the court's determination of intent and evidence. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve further examination of witness statements and forensic evidence presented by both sides to support their arguments.