Rediff.com  » News » Assam assembly abolishes 2-hr break for Friday 'namaz'

Assam assembly abolishes 2-hr break for Friday 'namaz'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 30, 2024 16:10 IST
The Assam assembly will do away with a two-hour break provided on Fridays to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer 'namaz', Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

The rule will be implemented from the next session, an assembly official said.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "By doing away with the 2 hour Jumma break, @AssamAssembly has prioritised productivity and shed another vestige of colonial baggage. This practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937."

 

"My gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Shri @BiswajitDaimar5 dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," Sarma added.

For the last time, this two-hour break was provided on Friday, the final day of the Autumn session of the assembly, the official said.

An official statement circulated in the House, a copy of which was made available to reporters, said the Rules Committee of the assembly had unanimously agreed to drop this practice.

"Accordingly, today, the House adopted a motion to amend this rule so as to provide for sitting of the House for conduct of its proceedings on Fridays like any other day," the statement added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
