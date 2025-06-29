HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Contemptible': India hits back at Pak's Waziristan attack claim

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 29, 2025 09:36 IST

India has slammed Pakistan for attempting to blame it for a suicide attack in the Waziristan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Fayaz Aziz/Reuters

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 injured in the attack on Saturday.

"We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on June 28," the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday night.

 

"We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves," it added.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit in Khaddi village in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement, sources said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
