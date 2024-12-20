ASI surveys newly discovered temple, wells, pilgrimage sites in Sambhal

A four-member team of the Archaeological Survey of India on Friday surveyed the recently-discovered Shri Kartik Mahadev temple, five teerths (pilgrimage sites) and 19 koops (wells), a senior official said.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard outside Shahi Jama Masjid during Friday namaaz, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, December 20, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters, Sambhal district magistrate Rajender Pensiya said, "A four-member team of the ASI started the survey this morning. This survey continued till 3.30 pm. In this, the ASI team surveyed five pilgrimage sites and 19 wells of Sambhal and also surveyed the new temple (Shri Kartik Mahadev temple) that was found."

Pensiya further said among these wells, 19 wells including Chaturmukh Koop, Moksha Koop, Dharam Koop and five pilgrimage sites including Bhadrak Ashram, Swargdeep and Chakrapani were surveyed.

"Along with this, the new temple (Kartik Mahadev) that was found has also been surveyed by ASI. We had got all these places measured earlier but ASI did the survey today," the district magistrate said.

Three damaged idols were found inside the well of the Bhasma Shankar temple in Sambhal that was reopened last week after being shut for 46 years, officials had said on Monday.

The Shri Kartik Mahadev temple (Bhasma Shankar temple) was reopened on December 13 after the authorities said they stumbled upon the covered structure during an anti-encroachment drive.

The temple housed an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling. It had remained locked since 1978. The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities had planned to reopen.

Pensiya had earlier told reporters that the ancient temple and the well were being excavated.

"Around 10 to 12 feet of digging has been done. During this... first an idol of Parvati was found with its head broken. Then Ganesh and Lakshmi idols were found," he had said.

Asked if the idols were damaged and then put inside, Pensiya said, "All this is a matter of investigation... Right now, these idols have come out.

"How did they get inside, what happened and what did not happen will be known after a detailed investigation," he added.

Sub-divisional magistrate Vandana Mishra had told PTI that information was received through the local SHO that idols had been found.

The temple is situated in the Khaggu Sarai area, just over a kilometre from the Shahi Jama Masjid where violence took place on November 24 during a protest over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the violence.

The district administration has written to the ASI for carbon dating of the temple, including the well.

Carbon dating is a method used to determine the age of archaeological artefacts from ancient sites.

On December 12, the Supreme Court restrained till further directions the courts in the country from entertaining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs (a Muslim shrine).

"As the matter is sub-judice in this court, we deem it appropriate that no fresh suit would be registered and proceedings are undertaken till further orders of this court," the CJI-led bench said.

The direction of a bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan stalls proceedings in about 18 lawsuits filed by various Hindu parties seeking survey to ascertain original religious character of 10 mosques including Gyanvapi at Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Masjid at Mathura and Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal where four persons' lives were snuffed out in clashes.

The special bench was hearing about six petitions, including the lead one filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, challenging various provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

The 1991 law prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

However, the dispute relating to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya was kept out of its purview.

There are several cross petitions which seek strict implementation of the 1991 law to maintain communal harmony and to preserve the present status of mosques, sought to be reclaimed by Hindus on the ground that they were temples before invaders razed them.

The bench made it clear that it would be examining the "vires (legality), contours and ambit" of the 1991 law and it was imperative to ask other courts to "stay off their hands" till it passed any further orders.

"In pending suits, the courts will not pass any effective interim or final order, including order of survey, till further orders," the bench said.