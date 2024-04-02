As Sanjay Singh gets bail, wife says 'happiness incomplete'

The atmosphere was jubilant at Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday as supporters with 'dhol and nagada' gathered outside his house to celebrate the Supreme Court granting bail to him in the liquor 'scam' case.

IMAGE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh's wife Anita Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

They raised slogans like 'Jail ke taale toot gaye, Sanjay bhaiya choot gaye' and 'Sanjay tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain'.

Sanjay Singh's wife Anita said the happiness is incomplete with three of her 'brothers' -- AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- still behind bars.

Describing Singh's bail as the 'victory of truth', his wife said the AAP will celebrate when all its leaders are cleared in the case.

"It is a long fight. Until all three of my brothers, Arvindji, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, come out of custody, this happiness will be incomplete. This is the victory of truth. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court will also free my brothers soon," Anita Singh said while talking to PTI.

"This is not the right time to celebrate. When all my brothers are out, we will celebrate together," she added.

Calling Singh as 'behgunha beta' and 'imandaar beta', his mother said she was overwhelmed by the news of her son getting bail after a tedious struggle.

Talking to PTI, she said her prayers had come true and the family is now waiting for the other AAP leaders to come home.

"These tears are of joy that my son who faced such difficulty there (in jail) has been granted bail. When he comes home tomorrow, me, his wife, children and all our relatives will be very happy. I called Sanjay's father to give the good news to him. He is very happy and has distributed sweets there (at their native place). He has also offered prasad at a Hanuman temple," she said.

Singh is currently admitted to the ILBS hospital due to some liver-related issue, a Tihar Jail official said. He will be released from jail on Wednesday after the due process of bail is completed.

"Singh had gone to ILBS for a regular checkup but got admitted. He got the news of his bail when he was in the hospital," the official said.

An official from the hospital told PTI that Singh was admitted for a regular checkup and will be kept there for 24 hours.

"Sanjay Singh is a regular patient of Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin. He came to the ILBS hospital in the morning for his checkup. He will be here for the next 24 hours. There is nothing serious, it is a regular checkup," the official said.

A surety bond of Rs 2 lakh has been paid for Singh's bail, his wife told PTI while leaving for the court to submit his bail documents.

Responding to a question on whether the AAP's politics is facing a turmoil with its top leaders implicated in the liquor 'scam', Anita Singh said, "There is no danger to the AAP's politics. My brothers will come out of jail. Sanjayji is already out. We are now waiting for them."

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy on October 4 last year.

A top court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta and P B Varale ordered Singh's release. The ED said it had no objection if the AAP leader was granted bail.