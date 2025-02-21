As pure 'as alkaline water': UP quotes scientist on Sangam water

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday issued a release, quoting a scientist to "debunk doubts" about the purity of Ganga water at the Maha Kumbh and assert that the river water is as pure "as alkaline water."

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, in Prayagraj, February 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to UP government figures, over 58 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj since January 13, when the religious fair started.

The UP government release was in reference to the Central Pollution Control Board data flagging doubts on the Ganga water quality at the Maha Kumbh.

"Padma Shri Dr. Ajay Kumar Sonkar, a renowned scientist, has challenged sceptics and debunked doubts about Ganga's purity with scientific evidence," stated the government release.

The UP government release stated that Dr Sonkar collected water samples from five major bathing ghats, including Sangam Nose and Arail in Maha Kumbh Nagar.

"These samples were then subjected to microscopic examination in his laboratory. To his surprise, despite crores of devotees bathing in the river, there was no bacterial growth or decline in the water's pH level," the release stated.

According to the government release, Dr. Sonkar's research revealed that Ganga water contains 1,100 types of bacteriophages -- natural viruses that eliminate harmful bacteria.

"This self-purifying mechanism ensures that the river remains uncontaminated even after 57 crore devotees have taken a dip," the release stated.

The controversy over the quality of water started days after a CPCB report suggested that the biological oxygen demand of river water at Sangam was 3.94 milligrams per litre on January 13, when the Maha Kumbh started.

It improved to 2.28 milligrams per litre on Makar Sankranti (January 14) and further dropped to 1 milligram per litre on January 15. However, it rose to 4.08 milligrams per litre on January 24 and was recorded at 3.26 milligrams per litre on Mauni Amavasya (January 29).

BOD refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. A higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water. River water is considered fit for bathing if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre.

This BOD level at Sangam was 5.09 milligrams per litre at 5 am on January 16. It was recorded at 4.6 milligrams per litre at 5 pm on January 18 and 5.29 milligrams per litre at 8 am on January 19 (Wednesday).

In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on February 3, the CPCB said the river water quality did not meet bathing standards during monitoring on January 12-13 at most locations in Prayagraj.

However, the government release suggested otherwise.

"Dr Sonkar confirmed that the river's pH level, ranging between 8.4 and 8.6, is better than normal and that no foul smell or bacterial growth was detected," the government stated in the release.

"No harmful bacteria developed after incubating the water samples for 14 hours," according to the release.

"He (Dr. Sonkar) has openly challenged sceptics to accompany him to the ghats, collect water samples and verify their purity in the laboratory. Despite over 58 crore people bathing in the river during the Maha Kumbh, Ganga water remains naturally disease-free due to its inherent purifying properties," the release stated.

"Dr Sonkar highlighted a significant aspect of the Maha Kumbh -- how Ganga water was portrayed as highly polluted even before the event began. He questioned these claims, stating that if the river were indeed contaminated, there would have been a global outcry by now, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients," the release added.

Professor Venkatesh Dutta, who heads the Department of Environmental Science at Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, told PTI that Ganga water is not static but is constantly flowing.

"I wouldn't be able to hazard a guess any which way on the quality of the Ganga water as of now. All that I can say is type; time of sampling also matters a lot," Dutta said.