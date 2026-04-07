Arvind SmartSpaces to Develop Rs 2,400 Crore Housing Project in Mumbai

Arvind SmartSpaces is set to develop a Rs 2,400 crore residential housing project in Mumbai's Goregaon area, marking a significant expansion for the real estate firm in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Key Points Arvind SmartSpaces partners with Sigma Oxford Realtors for a new housing project in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The Mumbai project is estimated to generate Rs 2,400 crore in revenue.

The residential high-rise project will have a saleable carpet area of 0.67 million sq ft.

Arvind SmartSpaces expands its presence beyond Gujarat, MMR, and Pune with this Mumbai venture.

The project involves a redevelopment in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West.

Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has partnered with Sigma Oxford Realtors to develop a housing project in Mumbai with an expected revenue of Rs 2,400 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company said it has signed a "residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai. The project has a top-line potential of Rs 2,400 crore with a total saleable carpet area of 0.67 million sq ft."

The project is being done in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors.

The company will jointly do a redevelopment in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West.

Arvind SmartSpaces has 111.4 million square feet of real estate development across the country. Besides Gujarat, the company has presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.