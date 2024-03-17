News
Rediff.com  » News » Arunachal, Sikkim assembly poll counting date changed to June 2

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2024 22:59 IST
The Election Commission on Sunday changed the date of counting of votes in the Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim assembly polls from June 4 to June 2.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision was taken because the term of the two assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date, said the EC, in a press release.

 

"EC is to conduct election to Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim before the cessation of their terms, in exercise of the powers conferred upon under Article 324 read with Article 172(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The term of house of both the legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim is due to expire on 02.06.2024," the EC in its press release stated further.

The date of counting of votes was changed from June 4 to June 2 and the date before which the election shall be completed was changed from June 6 to June 2 as well.

The two states go to polls on April 19.

"There shall be no change in respect of Schedule for Parliamentary Constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," the EC said.

Counting for the Lok Sabha seats, and Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly polls will be held on June 4. The term of the Lok Sabha is till June 16. 

 

