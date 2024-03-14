News
Kovind's report moots simultaneous LS, assembly polls as first step

Source: PTI
March 14, 2024 13:03 IST
A high-level committee on Thursday recommended simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

In its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu that ran into over 18,000 pages, the panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind said simultaneous polls will spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric and help realise aspirations of "India, that is Bharat".

 

The panel recommended preparation of a common electoral roll and voter ID cards by the Election Commission of India in consultation with state election authorities.

The panel recommended several constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by states.

At present, the ECI is responsible for Lok Sabha and assembly polls, while local body polls for municipalities and panchayats are managed by state election commissions.

Kovind was accompanied by other panel members, including Home Minister Amit Shah, former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap, former leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, when they submitted the report to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, a statement said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Rs 10,000cr every 15 yrs: Cost of one nation, one poll
Why Modi Is Pushing For One Nation, One Election
'One nation, one election is a very funny suggestion'
Your Outstanding Income Tax Can Be Waived If...
Tamil's Dysfunctional Families You Must Watch On OTT
Is Technology Important In Banking?
Mumbai beat Vidarbha to win 42nd Ranji Trophy title
