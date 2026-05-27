Governor Parnaik Encourages Youth To Promote National Unity

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik champions youth involvement in national integration and cultural exchange programmes to foster unity and mutual respect across India.

Key Points Governor Parnaik encourages youth to participate in cultural exchange programmes to strengthen national integration.

The Yuva Sangam programme promotes emotional bonding and shared national pride among young people.

Preserving indigenous knowledge and cultural practices is crucial for sustainable living and environmental protection.

Arunachal Pradesh's rich history, culture, and potential in hydropower and tourism were highlighted to visiting students.

The governor emphasised the importance of equal respect and understanding for the people of the Northeast.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Wednesday urged the youths to connect with people from different parts of the country, preserve traditional values and work towards eliminating regional barriers through greater interaction and mutual respect.

Participating in the Yuva Sangam programme under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' initiative at Lok Bhavan here, the governor said such exchanges help strengthen national integration and deepen the spirit of "oneness" among people, an official statement said.

Promoting Cultural Understanding

Interacting with students from Uttar Pradesh and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here, Parnaik encouraged young people to actively participate in programmes promoting cultural understanding, emotional bonding and shared national pride.

He said curiosity and inquisitiveness are essential for learning, innovation and personal growth.

NERIST is the nodal institution for Arunachal Pradesh for Yuva Sangam Phase VI and has been paired with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

Preserving Indigenous Knowledge

Parnaik also called upon the youth to preserve indigenous knowledge, languages and cultural practices while contributing towards environmental protection and sustainable living.

Stressing the role of young people in nation-building, he advised them to remain educated, disciplined and self-motivated.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's Potential

Addressing the visiting students from Uttar Pradesh, Parnaik highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's rich history, vibrant culture and development journey.

He spoke about the state's potential in hydropower, horticulture, tourism and organic farming, while also referring to the geographical and infrastructural challenges faced by the frontier state.

The governor said Arunachal Pradesh continues to make steady progress with the support of the Centre and the determination of its people.

He highlighted the state's civilisational and cultural heritage, referring to Parashuram Kund as an important spiritual destination linked to Indian mythology and faith. He also mentioned the historical and archaeological significance of Bhismaknagar and Malinithan, saying these sites reflect Arunachal Pradesh's deep cultural links with the rest of the country.

Parnaik urged the visiting students to carry back fond memories of Arunachal Pradesh's culture, traditions and natural beauty, along with the warmth and hospitality of its people.

He expressed hope that their visit would strengthen friendship and improve understanding about the Northeast and its people.

The governor said the people of the Northeast are equally patriotic and committed to the nation's unity, security and development, and therefore deserve equal respect, opportunities and understanding in every sphere.

The programme also featured a vibrant cultural exchange showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity.