Artemis II astronauts return after historic lunar flyby

The lunar flyby mission involving Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada's Jeremy Hansen was the first journey to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972 when Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the lunar surface.

IMAGE: Crew members Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Victor Glover sit on the front porch after being extracted from the Artemis II capsule by recovery personnel in the Pacific Ocean in this screengrab from a livestream video after the Artemis II crew's flyby of the Moon, April 10, 2026. Photograph: NASA/Handout via Reuters

Key Points NASA's Artemis II mission successfully completed a lunar flyby, marking humanity's return to the moon after five decades.

The Artemis II mission demonstrated the capabilities of NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew module for deep space travel.

The mission provided unprecedented views of the moon's far side and a total solar eclipse.

NASA is planning future missions to land humans on the moon and establish a lunar habitat as a launchpad for Mars exploration.

Lessons learned from Artemis II will be applied to the upcoming Artemis III mission.

Amid claps and cheers, four astronauts of National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Artemis-II mission splashed down in the Pacific ocean after a historic flight to the moon – the first by humans in more than 50 years.

"The path to the moon is open but the work ahead is greater than the work behind," Amit Kshatriya, Indian-origin NASA Associate Administrator told a press conference shortly after the Artemis-II crew returned to earth off the coast of San Diego at 8:07 eastern time on Friday.

The lunar flyby mission involving Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada's Jeremy Hansen was the first journey to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972 when Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the lunar surface.

Rick Henfling, the flight director, said the Artemis II astronauts are 'happy and healthy and ready to come home to Houston'.

Artemis II was the first crewed mission to utilise NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion crew module -- demonstrating that the agency's equipment can propel astronauts out of Earth's orbit and bring them safely home.

"Yesterday, flight director Jeff Radigan said we had less than a degree of an angle to hit after a quarter of a million miles to the moon," Kshatriya told reporters.

"And their team hit it. This is not luck; that is 1,000 people doing their job," he said.

The mission flew 700,237 miles; its peak velocity was 24,664 m.p.h.; and the flight had an entry range of 1,957 miles but landed within one mile of its target, Henfling said.

NASA now aims to land humans on the moon where the space agency also plans to set up a habitat that would be the launchpad for future missions to Mars and beyond.

It was a triumphant homecoming for the crew of four whose record-breaking lunar flyby revealed not only swaths of the moon's far side never seen before by human eyes but a total solar eclipse.

They emerged from their bobbing capsule into the sunlight one by one.

Henfling said his team 'breathed a sigh of relief' once the side hatch opened on the Orion Integrity after it splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

"We all breathed a sigh of relief once the hatch opened up, that's when we brought the team in," he said.

"We said a few words to the flight controllers, and then we turned around to the families and waved and gave them a thumbs up, and we all watched as each of their four astronauts got out of the spaceship and were hoisted up onto the helicopters. It was a great day," he added.

Henfling said his team felt 'anxiety' as the four astronauts re-entered the Earth's atmosphere, but felt confident in all their training leading up the history-making lunar mission.

Looking Ahead: Artemis III

NASA said the Artemis III mission is "right around the corner" following its history-making journey around the moon.

"The next mission is right around the corner, and you know, we'll take the lessons learned from Artemis II," Henfling said.

"We learned a bunch on how to fly people in space, both from vehicle operations, but also from how to run a control room with a deep space mission. And when the time is right, we'll get back into specific training, and we've got a core group of about 30 flight directors, and they're all extremely capable.

"I think anybody who's assigned to that next mission is going to be as successful as us," Henfling said.

Amit Kshatriya is serving as the highest-ranking civil servant and a senior advisor to the administrator at NASA.

He leads NASA's 10 centre directors, as well as the mission directorate associate administrators. He is also the agency's chief operating officer.

Kshatriya previously served as the deputy associate administrator for the Moon to Mars Program in the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate (ESDMD) at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.