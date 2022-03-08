Ukraine claims to have killed 12,000 Russian troops

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday said that around 12,000 Russian forces have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine started.

IMAGE: A view of what Ukraine's armed forces say is a downed Russian jet crashing in flames in Kharkiv, is seen in this still image taken from video uploaded on March 6, 2022. Photograph: Ground Forces of Ukraine Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters

According to the MFA data, 1,036 armoured vehicles of different types, 48 aircraft, 80 helicopters, 303 tanks, 120 artillery pieces and 56 MLRs were hit during the combat.

Furthermore, the destroyed facilities also include 60 cisterns, 474 vehicles, 3 vessels, 7 UAVs and 27 Russian anti-aircraft warfare systems.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a 'special military operation' to 'demilitarise' and 'denazify' Ukraine.