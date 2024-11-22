News
Home  » News » Army to probe ill-treatment of civilians during Kishtwar anti-terror ops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 22, 2024 01:57 IST
The Army launched probe into alleged ill-treatment of civilians during anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

IMAGE: A search operation being carried out by security forces along with Jammu and Kashmir police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, September 14, 2024.Photograph: ANI Photo

According to reports, allegations have been levelled against some soldiers for beating five civilians resulting in injuries to them during anti-terror operations in Mughal Maidan area on November 20.

"Based on specific intelligence of the move of a group of terrorists in the Kishtwar sector, an operation was launched by Rashtriya Rifles on 20 November," the White Knight Corps said in a statement on X.

 

It said that there are some reports on the alleged ill-treatment of civilians during the conduct of the operation.

"An investigation is being launched to ascertain the facts. Necessary follow up action will be ensured," the statement said.

Further move of the group of terrorists is being monitored, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
